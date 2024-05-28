Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Thomas Scott India standalone net profit rises 49.25% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Sales rise 7.57% to Rs 25.72 crore

Net profit of Thomas Scott India rose 49.25% to Rs 4.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.57% to Rs 25.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 247.92% to Rs 10.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 45.05% to Rs 91.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 62.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales25.7223.91 8 91.0962.80 45 OPM %16.6814.09 -14.007.42 - PBDT4.422.82 57 11.173.65 206 PBT3.992.61 53 10.002.98 236 NP4.002.68 49 10.022.88 248

First Published: May 28 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

