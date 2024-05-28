Thomas Scott India standalone net profit rises 49.25% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.57% to Rs 25.72 crore

Net profit of Thomas Scott India rose 49.25% to Rs 4.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.57% to Rs 25.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 247.92% to Rs 10.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 45.05% to Rs 91.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 62.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

