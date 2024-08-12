Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation standalone net profit rises 79.32% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 65.69% to Rs 6.76 crore

Net profit of Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation rose 79.32% to Rs 4.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 65.69% to Rs 6.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.6.764.0893.2090.936.303.716.253.684.772.66

