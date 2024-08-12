Sirca Paints India consolidated net profit declines 20.85% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.80% to Rs 78.68 croreNet profit of Sirca Paints India declined 20.85% to Rs 10.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.80% to Rs 78.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 72.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales78.6872.99 8 OPM %17.8823.81 -PBDT15.4918.82 -18 PBT13.9317.56 -21 NP10.2112.90 -21
