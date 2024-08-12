Sirca Paints India consolidated net profit declines 20.85% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.80% to Rs 78.68 crore

Net profit of Sirca Paints India declined 20.85% to Rs 10.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.80% to Rs 78.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 72.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.78.6872.9917.8823.8115.4918.8213.9317.5610.2112.90

