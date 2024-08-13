Lambodhara Textiles standalone net profit rises 11.05% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.68% to Rs 55.56 crore

Net profit of Lambodhara Textiles rose 11.05% to Rs 1.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 10.68% to Rs 55.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 50.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.55.5650.209.049.665.615.652.943.031.911.72

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp