Lambodhara Textiles standalone net profit rises 11.05% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 4:34 PM IST
Sales rise 10.68% to Rs 55.56 crore

Net profit of Lambodhara Textiles rose 11.05% to Rs 1.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 10.68% to Rs 55.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 50.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales55.5650.20 11 OPM %9.049.66 -PBDT5.615.65 -1 PBT2.943.03 -3 NP1.911.72 11

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 4:15 PM IST

