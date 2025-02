Anjani Foods consolidated net profit rises 76.92% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.77% to Rs 16.50 crore

Net profit of Anjani Foods rose 76.92% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 21.77% to Rs 16.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 13.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.16.5013.558.127.311.160.860.650.390.460.26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News