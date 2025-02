Race Eco Chain consolidated net profit rises 167.80% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 131.73% to Rs 168.42 crore

Net profit of Race Eco Chain rose 167.80% to Rs 1.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 131.73% to Rs 168.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 72.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.168.4272.681.802.042.560.862.380.721.580.59

Powered by Capital Market - Live News