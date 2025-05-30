Riba Textiles standalone net profit rises 1.71% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.23% to Rs 82.33 crore

Net profit of Riba Textiles rose 1.71% to Rs 2.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.23% to Rs 82.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 74.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.32% to Rs 8.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.83% to Rs 295.86 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 246.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

