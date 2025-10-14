Landmark Cars climbs after revenue rises 30% YoY to Rs 1,655 cr in Q2

Landmark Cars jumped 7.85% to Rs 627 after the company's total revenue from operations (including agency sales) jumped 30.52% to Rs 1,655 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 1,268 crore in Q2 FY25.

The said growth was driven by outlet additions in the previous year and strong demand in the Navratra period. The government made an announcement of reduction in GST rates mid-August which was to be implemented from 22 Sept25. The growth was achieved even though many purchases were postponed during the above period. The reduction of GST on all ICE cars is a pathbreaking measure which bodes well for the revival of demand on a sustained basis.

Revenue from vehicle sales (including agency sales & pre-owned vehicle sales) stood at Rs 1,403 crore in Q2 FY26, registering the growth of 35.03% compared with Rs 1,039 crore posted in same quarter last year.

Revenue from after-sales service and spare parts and others segments jumped 10.04% to Rs 252 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 229 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Landmark Cars is the leading premium automotive retail business in India with dealerships for Mercedes-Benz, Honda, Jeep, Volkswagen, BYD, Renault, Mahindra & Mahindra, KIA, and MG Motors. The company has its presence across the automotive retail value chain, including sales of new vehicles, after-sales service and repairs, sales of pre-owned passenger vehicles, and facilitation of the sales of third-party financial and insurance products. The company reported a 117.3% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 6.91 crore on a 27.6% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,061.72 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.