Net direct tax collection surges 6.33% this fiscal, non-corporate tax growth in double digits

Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 10:51 AM IST
Indias net direct tax collections spiked by 6.33% to Rs 11.89 lakh crore in the current fiscal year till October 12. The total gross direct tax collection stood at Rs 13.92 lakh crore, up from Rs 13.60 lakh crore during the same period last fiscal. Refunds issued came in at Rs 2.03 lakh crore, a 16% decrease compared to Rs 2.41 lakh crore in FY25. Net corporate tax collections increased 2% to Rs 5.02 lakh crore, while non-corporate tax which includes payments by individuals, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs), firms, and other entities jumped 10.49% to Rs 6.56 lakh crore.

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 10:40 AM IST

