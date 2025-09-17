Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Landmark Cars to open KIA showroom in Kolkata

Landmark Cars to open KIA showroom in Kolkata

Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Landmark Cars has received an LOA from KIA India to open a showroom at B.T. Road in Kolkata. This dealership will be established in one of the wholly owned subsidiaries of Landmark Cars, namely, Landmark Premium Cars.

Landmark currently has one KIA showroom and two KIA workshops in Kolkata. The upcoming showroom will improve the Landmark's contribution to Kia Sales in Kolkata along with expanding the car parc and will have the potential to drive higher throughput for the workshops. This expansion takes Landmark's footprint in West Bengal to ten outlets across brands.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

