Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lark Trading & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Lark Trading &amp; Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 19 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Sales reported at Rs 0.19 crore

Net loss of Lark Trading & Finance reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.190.19 0 OPM %-31.5815.79 -PBDT-0.060.03 PL PBT-0.060.03 PL NP-0.060.03 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Swati Projects consolidated net profit rises 3.70% in the December 2023 quarter

Jaykay Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 94.25% in the December 2023 quarter

Mefcom Capital Markets reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.40 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Indices pare losses, oil &amp; gas shares declines

Lark Finserv Redefines Lending Landscape by Making Loans Against Securities (LAS) Easily Accessible in India's Smaller Towns &amp; Cities

ITI inks MoU with JandK Operations

India's Forex Reserves Decline By $5.27 Billion To $617.23 Billion

Sensex, Nifty may open on firm note

Embassy Property Developments Pvt reports standalone net profit of Rs 140.34 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Nirmal Bang Securities Pvt standalone net profit rises 84.01% in the December 2023 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 19 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story