High-frequency indicators suggest GDP growth broadly maintaining pace says RBI

Last Updated : Jun 19 2024 | 5:32 PM IST
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) stated its June bulletin that global growth was resilient in the first quarter of 2024. Many central banks have pivoted towards a less restrictive monetary policy stance in response to the fall in inflation in their economies. In India, high-frequency indicators suggest the real GDP growth in Q1:2024-25 is broadly maintaining the pace it achieved in the preceding quarter. The prospects for agriculture are brightening with the early landfall of the southwest monsoon. Headline inflation is gradually easing, driven by sustained softening of its core component, although the path of disinflation is interrupted by volatile and elevated food prices.

First Published: Jun 19 2024 | 5:18 PM IST

