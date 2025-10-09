Larsen & Toubro consortium wins ultra-mega order under hydrocarbon onshore biz

To set up natural gas liquids plant in Middle East

The Hydrocarbon Onshore business (L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Onshore) of Larsen & Toubro has won an ultra-mega order for setting up a Natural Gas Liquids plant allied facilities in the Middle East. According to the company's project classification, the order is valued above Rs 15,000 crore.

L&T has won the order in consortium with the Greece-headquartered Consolidated Contractors Group S.A.L. (Offshore) (CCC).

The scope of work encompasses engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning of a Natural Gas Liquids plant and allied facilities for processing Rich Associated Gas (RAG). This also involves all associated utilities and offsite and integration with existing facilities.