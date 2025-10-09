Vedanta Ltd soars 1.24%, rises for third straight session

Vedanta Ltd is quoting at Rs 478.55, up 1.24% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 2.83% in last one year as compared to a 0.6% gain in NIFTY and a 4.73% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

Vedanta Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 478.55, up 1.24% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.41% on the day, quoting at 25147.6. The Sensex is at 82040, up 0.33%. Vedanta Ltd has added around 10.34% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Vedanta Ltd is a constituent, has added around 5.59% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10136.55, up 1.66% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 105.52 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 112.48 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 480.95, up 1.3% on the day. Vedanta Ltd is down 2.83% in last one year as compared to a 0.6% gain in NIFTY and a 4.73% gain in the Nifty Metal index. The PE of the stock is 12.29 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.