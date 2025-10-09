Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Steel Exchange India receives upgrade in ratings for NCDs and bank facilities

Steel Exchange India receives upgrade in ratings for NCDs and bank facilities

Image
Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
From CARE

Steel Exchange India has received credit ratings from CARE as under:

Non convertible debentures (Rs 230.91 crore) - CARE BB+; Stable (upgraded from CARE BB-; Stable)

Long term bank facilities (Rs 10 crore) - CARE BB+; Stable (upgraded from CARE BB-; Stable)

Short term bank facilities (Rs 40 crore) - CARE A4+ (upgraded from CARE A4)

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 1:09 PM IST

