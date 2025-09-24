THDC India commissions 660 MW unit II of Khurja STPP

NTPC announced that THDC India has declared COD of Unit II (660 MW) of Khurja STPP (2X660 MW) w.e.f. 00:00 Hrs of 26 September 2025.

With this, total installed and commercial capacity of THDC India has now become 3407 MW.

The total installed and commercial capacity of NTPC group will become 83,696 MW.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News