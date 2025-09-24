Ganesh Consumer Products IPO subscribed 2.67 times

The offer received bids for 2.38 crore shares as against 89.12 lakh shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Ganesh Consumer Products received bids for 2,38,02,976 shares as against 89,12,228 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:30 IST on Wednesday (24 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 2.67 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 22 September 2025 and it will close on 24 September 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 306 and 322 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 46 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The IPO comprises fresh issue of equity shares, worth up to Rs 130 crore, and an offer for sale of 86,58,333 equity shares, aggregating up to Rs 278.8 crore, by Manish Mimani, Madhu Mimani, India Business Excellence Fund II, and India Business Excellence Fund IIA.

The objectives of the fresh issue include Rs 60 crore for prepayment/repayment of certain outstanding borrowings, Rs 45 crore for funding capital expenditure for setting up a roasted gram flour and gram flour manufacturing unit in West Bengal, and the remaining amount for general corporate purposes. The promoters and promoter group hold an aggregate of 2,73,82,289 equity shares, aggregating to 75.28% of the pre-offer issued and paid-up equity share capital. Their post IPO shareholding is expected to be around 64.08%. Ganesh Consumer Products, based in Kolkata, is a leading FMCG player in East India, ranked among the top packaged atta and wheat-based derivatives brands. Its portfolio includes flours, sattu, instant mixes, spices, and ethnic snacks, sold under the flagship Ganesh brand through a wide distribution network and e-commerce platforms.