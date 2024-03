Larsen & Toubro has on 14 March 2024 received the approval of the National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench for the scheme of arrangement for merger of L&T Innovation Campus (Chennai) (LTICCL)with L&T Seawoods. The appointed date for the scheme is 01 April 2023.

LTICCL has ceased to be a subsidiary of the Company with effect from 22 March 2024.

