Larsen & Toubro surges after Q1 PAT rises 30% YoY; orderbook rises to Rs 6.12 lakh crore

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) jumped 4.46% to Rs 3651.10 after the company reported 30% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,617.19 crore on a 16% rise in revenue to Rs 63,678.92 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY25.

The company said that the growth in PAT was due to improved activity levels and efficient treasury management.

The growth in revenue was driven by strong execution momentum in Energy (up 47% YoY) and Hi-Tech Manufacturing (up 75% YoY) businesses.

Total operating expenses for Q1 FY26 added up to Rs 55,654.91 crore, up 16% YoY.

Other income rose by 47% YoY to Rs 1,356.78 crore in Q1 FY26, which is reflective of level of treasury investments & improved yields during the quarter.

Profit before tax for the first quarter was Rs 5,859.53 crore, up by 25.3% from Rs 4,676.65 crore posted in the same period last year. L&T said that it had received orders worth Rs 94,453 crore at the Group level during the quarter ended 30 June 2025. The company registered a YoY growth of 33% aided by a strong ordering momentum witnessed across diverse businesses. During the quarter, orders were received across multiple businesses like thermal BTG, renewables, power transmission & distribution, hydel, non-ferrous metals, offshore & onshore businesses of hydrocarbon, commercial and residential projects. International orders stood at Rs 48,675 crore, accounting for 52% of the total order inflow.

The consolidated order book of the group as on 30 June 2025 was at Rs 612,761 crore, a growth of 6% over Mar25. The share of international orders is 46%. S.N. Subrahmanyan, chairman and managing director, said: This quarter we have performed well across all financial parameters. At a Group level, we registered once again, the highest order inflow for Q1 ever. Besides improved performance on all P&L parameters, the return ratios have also moved higher. The projects and manufacturing businesses of the company continues to perform well. The record order book of Rs 6 lakh crore-plus is a testimony of our proven expertise in the domains of engineering, construction, manufacturing, and project management.