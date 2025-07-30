New India Assurance Company Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Refex Industries Ltd, Hitachi Energy India Ltd, Epigral Ltd and DCB Bank Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 July 2025.

New India Assurance Company Ltd soared 8.78% to Rs 189 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 12.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23758 shares in the past one month.

Refex Industries Ltd spiked 8.08% to Rs 441.55. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 56900 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38649 shares in the past one month. Hitachi Energy India Ltd surged 7.57% to Rs 21299.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 13291 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5691 shares in the past one month. Epigral Ltd jumped 7.00% to Rs 2093.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 37866 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4573 shares in the past one month.