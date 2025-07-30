Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dollar index hits five-week high, Fed decision in focus

Dollar index hits five-week high, Fed decision in focus

Image
Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
The US dollar index surged near 99 mark yesterday as markets stayed focused on the US Federal Reserves monetary policy decision on Wednesday. However, a tepid reading on the US labour market front has capped advances for the greenback. The U.S JOLTS (Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey) data revealed a decline in job openings to 7.437 million in June 2025, down from 7.769 million in the prior month, marking a drop of 275,000. Dollar remains broadly supported at 98.63 right now and is up 1.30% this week as generally steady economic cues keep the currency elevated after it tested a multi-month low at the start of this month. Data out yesterday showed that the CB Consumer Confidence Index spiked to 97.2 in July, beating the previous reading of 93.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 11:44 AM IST

