Larsen & Toubro wins orders under its PT&D vertical in Saudi Arabia

The Power Transmission & Distribution (PT&D) vertical of L&T has won a batch of grid infrastructure orders for construction of a 380 kV Substation and Transmission Lines in Saudi Arabia. According to the company's project classification, the value of the orders range between Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 5,000 crore.

The first order pertains to the construction of a 380/33 kV Gas Insulated Substation. The scope also involves related hybrid GIS elements, 380 kV Transformers & Reactors, and subsystems for power system protection, control, automation, telecommunication, HVAC and firefighting.

The second set of orders pertain to the construction of 380 kV Overhead Transmission Links for an aggregated route length of more than 420 km.