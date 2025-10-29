Larsen & Toubro wins orders under its PT&D vertical in Saudi Arabia

The Power Transmission & Distribution (PT&D) vertical of L&T has won a batch of grid infrastructure orders for construction of a 380 kV Substation and Transmission Lines in Saudi Arabia. According to the company's project classification, the value of the orders range between Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 5,000 crore.
The first order pertains to the construction of a 380/33 kV Gas Insulated Substation. The scope also involves related hybrid GIS elements, 380 kV Transformers & Reactors, and subsystems for power system protection, control, automation, telecommunication, HVAC and firefighting.
The second set of orders pertain to the construction of 380 kV Overhead Transmission Links for an aggregated route length of more than 420 km.
As part of its National Renewable Energy Programme (NREP), Saudi Arabia is upgrading its electricity grid to support a surge in renewable energy projects. Transmission lines and substations are vital to scaling up and strengthening the country's overall power infrastructure.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app