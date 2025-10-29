Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Larsen & Toubro wins orders under its PT&D vertical in Saudi Arabia

Larsen & Toubro wins orders under its PT&D vertical in Saudi Arabia

Image
Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 10:17 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Power Transmission & Distribution (PT&D) vertical of L&T has won a batch of grid infrastructure orders for construction of a 380 kV Substation and Transmission Lines in Saudi Arabia. According to the company's project classification, the value of the orders range between Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 5,000 crore.

The first order pertains to the construction of a 380/33 kV Gas Insulated Substation. The scope also involves related hybrid GIS elements, 380 kV Transformers & Reactors, and subsystems for power system protection, control, automation, telecommunication, HVAC and firefighting.

The second set of orders pertain to the construction of 380 kV Overhead Transmission Links for an aggregated route length of more than 420 km.

As part of its National Renewable Energy Programme (NREP), Saudi Arabia is upgrading its electricity grid to support a surge in renewable energy projects. Transmission lines and substations are vital to scaling up and strengthening the country's overall power infrastructure.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

KP Group signs MoU with F Plus Healthcare Technologies

Premier Energies Q2 PAT climbs 72% YoY to Rs 353 cr

Board of Computer Age Management Services recommends Second interim dividend

INR recovers marginally in line with positive equities

Indices open on firm note; breadth strong

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 10:02 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story