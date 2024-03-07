Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Larsen & Tourbon wins order for its hydrocarbon biz

Larsen &amp; Tourbon wins order for its hydrocarbon biz

Last Updated : Mar 07 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The Hydrocarbon vertical (L&T Energy Hydrocarbon - LTEH) of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has secured an order from the Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for the MHN TCPP PGC BGC Project (MTPBP), off India's West Coast. According to the company's project classification, the order is valued between Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore.

The scope of work includes engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning of new Process Gas Compressor (PGC) modules at ONGC's Mumbai High & Tapti offshore locations along with the upgrade of existing facilities to enhance production.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

This order reflects customer faith in L&T's capabilities and L&T's steadfast commitment to support ONGC in securing India's energy needs.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Energy stocks edge higher

Energy stocks edge lower

ONGC incorporates wholly owned subsidiary for green energy and gas biz

ONGC slides after Q3 PAT drops 13% YoY to Rs 9,536 crore

Energy shares gain

Suzlon Group wins an order for 72.5 MW wind power project

Nifty above 22,450 mark; metal shares shine

Mukka Proteins climbs on debut

Jupiter Wagons jumps on bagging order worth Rs 957 cr

Industrials shares gain

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Mar 07 2024 | 10:50 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story