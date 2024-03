Issue price fixed at Rs 1098 per equity share

Macrotech Developers has announced the closure of the QIP issue on 07 March 2024 with issue price of Rs 1098 per equity share (including a premium of Rs 1088 per equity share) which is at a discount of 2.79% to the floor price of Rs 1129.48 per equity share.

