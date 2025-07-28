Laurus Labs Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Laurus Labs Ltd is quoting at Rs 893.5, up 6.65% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 98.12% in last one year as compared to a 0.37% drop in NIFTY and a 4.99% drop in the Nifty Pharma index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Laurus Labs Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.26% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22662.7, up 0.42% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 132.02 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 25.38 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 894.85, up 6.89% on the day. Laurus Labs Ltd is up 98.12% in last one year as compared to a 0.37% drop in NIFTY and a 4.99% drop in the Nifty Pharma index.