Laurus Labs Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Laurus Labs Ltd is quoting at Rs 893.5, up 6.65% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 98.12% in last one year as compared to a 0.37% drop in NIFTY and a 4.99% drop in the Nifty Pharma index.

Laurus Labs Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 893.5, up 6.65% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.37% on the day, quoting at 24744.75. The Sensex is at 81052.89, down 0.5%. Laurus Labs Ltd has risen around 23.27% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Laurus Labs Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.26% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22662.7, up 0.42% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 132.02 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 25.38 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 894.85, up 6.89% on the day. Laurus Labs Ltd is up 98.12% in last one year as compared to a 0.37% drop in NIFTY and a 4.99% drop in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 133.02 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

