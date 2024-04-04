Laurus Labs Ltd spurts 0.01%, gains for five straight sessions

Laurus Labs Ltd is quoting at Rs 439.9, up 0.01% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 43.85% in last one year as compared to a 27.97% gain in NIFTY and a 56.75% gain in the Nifty Pharma.

Laurus Labs Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 439.9, up 0.01% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.15% on the day, quoting at 22467.75. The Sensex is at 74089.06, up 0.29%. Laurus Labs Ltd has added around 4.7% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Laurus Labs Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.4% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19153.05, down 0.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 23.77 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 21.14 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 440.7, down 0.44% on the day. Laurus Labs Ltd is up 43.85% in last one year as compared to a 27.97% gain in NIFTY and a 56.75% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 103.09 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

