Laxmi Dental consolidated net profit declines 43.01% in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of Laxmi Dental declined 43.01% to Rs 4.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.72% to Rs 60.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 54.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 28.21% to Rs 31.77 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.56% to Rs 236.56 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 191.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

