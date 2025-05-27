Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kerala Ayurveda reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.54 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Kerala Ayurveda reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.54 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
May 27 2025
Sales decline 2.22% to Rs 31.32 crore

Net loss of Kerala Ayurveda reported to Rs 15.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.22% to Rs 31.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 32.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 14.70 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.66% to Rs 120.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 103.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales31.3232.03 -2 120.33103.15 17 OPM %-32.3817.02 --4.158.27 - PBDT-11.891.86 PL -7.262.80 PL PBT-13.810.71 PL -12.240.66 PL NP-15.540.27 PL -14.70-1.22 -1105

May 27 2025

