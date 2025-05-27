Laxmi Dental standalone net profit declines 29.87% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.74% to Rs 42.03 crore

Net profit of Laxmi Dental declined 29.87% to Rs 4.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.74% to Rs 42.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 39.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.52% to Rs 25.78 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 22.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 22.69% to Rs 169.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 137.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

42.0339.01169.16137.8817.5115.8715.488.179.588.8734.3221.416.756.5324.5012.294.185.9625.7822.71

Powered by Capital Market - Live News