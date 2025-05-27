Laxmi Dental standalone net profit declines 29.87% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.74% to Rs 42.03 croreNet profit of Laxmi Dental declined 29.87% to Rs 4.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.74% to Rs 42.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 39.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 13.52% to Rs 25.78 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 22.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 22.69% to Rs 169.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 137.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
