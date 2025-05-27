Barometers pare losses; Nifty above 25,000; IT shares decline

The key equity indices erased all early losses and traded with minor gains in the mid-morning trade. The Nifty traded above the 25,000 level. IT shares slipped after advancing for the past two consecutive trading sessions.

At 11:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 176.61 points or 0.21% to 82,336.02. The Nifty 50 index rose 43.05 points or 0.17% to 25,044.80.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.28% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.41%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,981 shares rose and 1,675 shares fell. A total of 184 shares were unchanged.

IPO Update:

The initial public offer (IPO) of Schloss Bangalore received bids for 38,70,458 shares as against 4,66,10,169 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:20 IST on Tuesday (27 May 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.08 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Monday (26 May 2025) and it will close on Wednesday (28 May 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 413 and 435 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 34 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Aegis Vopak Terminals received bids for 1,93,62,987 lakh shares as against 6,90,58,296 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:20 IST on Tuesday (27 May 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.28 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Monday (26 May 2025) and it will close on Wednesday (28 May 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 223 and 235 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 63 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Prostarm Info Systems received bids for 81,53,782 lakh shares as against 1,12,00,000 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:20 IST on Tuesday (27 May 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.73 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Tuesday (27 May 2025) and it will close on Thursday (29 May 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 223 and 235 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 63 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT index shed 0.61% to 37,554.40. The index added 1.36% in the previous two trading sessions.

Mphasis (down 0.88%), LTIMindtree (down 0.76%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 0.74%), Infosys (down 0.57%) and Persistent Systems (down 0.55%), Wipro (down 0.51%), HCL Technologies (down 0.35%), Oracle Financial Services Software (down 0.22%), Coforge (down 0.14%) and Tech Mahindra (down 0.13%) edged lower.

Stocks in Spotlight:

PTC India shed 0.13%. The company reported a 308.15% year-on-year surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 371.87 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to Rs 91.11 crore in Q4 FY24, primarily driven by an exceptional gain of Rs 305.96 crore.

However, revenue from operations declined 14.38% YoY to Rs 2,886.93 crore in Q4 FY25, from Rs 3,371.74 crore in Q4 FY24, reflecting subdued trading volumes in a challenging market environment.

Bajaj Healthcare tanked 7.55%. The company reported standalone net profit of Rs 11.18 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with net loss of Rs 29.92 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

However, revenue from operations jumped 15.36% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 154.47 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Bayer CropScience surged 11.68% after the company's standalone net profit jumped 49.27% to Rs 143.30 crore while net sales rose 32.07% to Rs 1,046.40 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

Global Markets:

US Dow Jones futures jumped 384 points early Tuesday, hinting at a strong start for Wall Street after a long weekend break. The US stock market was shut on Monday for Memorial Day.

Most Asian shares declined on Tuesday as investors continued to assess global trade climate after U.S. President Donald Trump deferred 50% tariffs on European Union imports.

Japans Nikkei slipped after Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda highlighted risks from sticky inflation. He hinted that more rate hikes could be on the table if the economy picks up steam.

China, meanwhile, offered a glimmer of optimism. Industrial profits rose 3% year-on-year in April, beating Marchs 2.6% growth. For the first four months of the year, profits are up 1.4%, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

