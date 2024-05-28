Laxmi Goldorna House standalone net profit rises 1502.94% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 379.76% to Rs 127.28 croreNet profit of Laxmi Goldorna House rose 1502.94% to Rs 5.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 379.76% to Rs 127.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 2270.00% to Rs 9.48 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 231.69% to Rs 201.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 60.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
