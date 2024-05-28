Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Laxmi Goldorna House standalone net profit rises 1502.94% in the March 2024 quarter

Laxmi Goldorna House standalone net profit rises 1502.94% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 9:12 AM IST
Sales rise 379.76% to Rs 127.28 crore

Net profit of Laxmi Goldorna House rose 1502.94% to Rs 5.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 379.76% to Rs 127.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 2270.00% to Rs 9.48 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 231.69% to Rs 201.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 60.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales127.2826.53 380 201.9360.88 232 OPM %6.918.14 -8.574.88 - PBDT5.550.58 857 13.220.73 1711 PBT5.470.48 1040 13.040.56 2229 NP5.450.34 1503 9.480.40 2270

First Published: May 28 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

