Laxmi Goldorna House standalone net profit rises 1502.94% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 379.76% to Rs 127.28 crore

Net profit of Laxmi Goldorna House rose 1502.94% to Rs 5.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 379.76% to Rs 127.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 2270.00% to Rs 9.48 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 231.69% to Rs 201.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 60.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

127.2826.53201.9360.886.918.148.574.885.550.5813.220.735.470.4813.040.565.450.349.480.40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News