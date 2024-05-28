Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Visagar Polytex reports standalone net loss of Rs 14.58 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Visagar Polytex reports standalone net loss of Rs 14.58 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Visagar Polytex reported to Rs 14.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 15.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 939.24% to Rs 8.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

