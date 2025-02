Laxmi India Finance standalone net profit declines 30.98% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.88% to Rs 61.19 crore

Net profit of Laxmi India Finance declined 30.98% to Rs 6.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 8.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 20.88% to Rs 61.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 50.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.61.1950.6262.7166.208.5012.397.9911.976.158.91

Powered by Capital Market - Live News