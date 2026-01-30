Laxmi Organic Industries consolidated net profit declines 13.31% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 8.60% to Rs 718.68 crore

Net profit of Laxmi Organic Industries declined 13.31% to Rs 25.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 29.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 8.60% to Rs 718.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 786.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.718.68786.346.959.5146.2878.2425.8147.0525.4129.31

