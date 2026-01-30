Associate Sponsors

Laxmi Organic Industries consolidated net profit declines 13.31% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales decline 8.60% to Rs 718.68 crore

Net profit of Laxmi Organic Industries declined 13.31% to Rs 25.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 29.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 8.60% to Rs 718.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 786.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales718.68786.34 -9 OPM %6.959.51 -PBDT46.2878.24 -41 PBT25.8147.05 -45 NP25.4129.31 -13

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

