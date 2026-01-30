Associate Sponsors

Industrial & Prudential Investment Company consolidated net profit rises 8.16% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales decline 9.49% to Rs 1.43 crore

Net profit of Industrial & Prudential Investment Company rose 8.16% to Rs 15.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 14.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 9.49% to Rs 1.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1.431.58 -9 OPM %85.3181.01 -PBDT15.7714.58 8 PBT15.7714.58 8 NP15.7714.58 8

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

