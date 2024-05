Laxmi Organic Industries announced that Bhoomi Poojan ceremony was done at its new and largest upcoming manufacturing site at Dahej, Village Jolve and Vadadala, Bharuch, Gujarat on the auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya on 10 May 2024. The expansion at Dahej will add to the capacity of the existing units and provide business continuity to customers.

