Board of Arihant Superstructures considers fund raising options

At meeting held on 15 May 2024

The Board of Arihant Superstructures at its meeting held on 15 May 2024 has approved the following :

- considered and discussed the terms of proposed term loan facility with SBI for Arihant World Villas for construction finance to be availed by the company upto Rs. 350 crore.

- considered and discussed the terms of raising funds through issuance of securities upto Rs. 1200 crore, subject to the approval of members.

- considered and discussed the increase in borrowing limit under section 180 (1) (a) and (c) Rs. 2000 crore, subject to the approval of members.

- considered and approved the proposal to avail Loan from Bajaj/ STCI Bank in relation to business Development and working capital needs of the company.

