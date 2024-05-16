Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Arihant Superstructures considers fund raising options

Board of Arihant Superstructures considers fund raising options

Image
Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
At meeting held on 15 May 2024

The Board of Arihant Superstructures at its meeting held on 15 May 2024 has approved the following :

- considered and discussed the terms of proposed term loan facility with SBI for Arihant World Villas for construction finance to be availed by the company upto Rs. 350 crore.

- considered and discussed the terms of raising funds through issuance of securities upto Rs. 1200 crore, subject to the approval of members.

- considered and discussed the increase in borrowing limit under section 180 (1) (a) and (c) Rs. 2000 crore, subject to the approval of members.

- considered and approved the proposal to avail Loan from Bajaj/ STCI Bank in relation to business Development and working capital needs of the company.

First Published: May 16 2024 | 11:37 AM IST

