Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lead Financial Services standalone net profit declines 12.50% in the December 2024 quarter

Lead Financial Services standalone net profit declines 12.50% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 9:11 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 6.67% to Rs 0.16 crore

Net profit of Lead Financial Services declined 12.50% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 6.67% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.160.15 7 OPM %56.2573.33 -PBDT0.090.11 -18 PBT0.090.11 -18 NP0.070.08 -13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

COSCO (India) standalone net profit declines 68.70% in the December 2024 quarter

Candour Techtex reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.28 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (India) standalone net profit rises 777.78% in the December 2024 quarter

ABC India standalone net profit declines 18.18% in the December 2024 quarter

Aditya Ispat reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.86 crore in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 7:45 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story