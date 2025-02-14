Lead Financial Services standalone net profit declines 12.50% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.67% to Rs 0.16 crore

Net profit of Lead Financial Services declined 12.50% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 6.67% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

