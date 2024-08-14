Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Lee & Nee Software (Exports) consolidated net profit declines 16.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales rise 16.84% to Rs 2.22 crore

Net profit of Lee & Nee Software (Exports) declined 16.67% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 16.84% to Rs 2.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2.221.90 17 OPM %-12.16-16.32 -PBDT0.110.07 57 PBT0.080.06 33 NP0.050.06 -17

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

