Lee & Nee Software (Exports) consolidated net profit declines 16.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.84% to Rs 2.22 croreNet profit of Lee & Nee Software (Exports) declined 16.67% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 16.84% to Rs 2.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2.221.90 17 OPM %-12.16-16.32 -PBDT0.110.07 57 PBT0.080.06 33 NP0.050.06 -17
