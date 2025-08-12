Lehar Footwears standalone net profit rises 205.46% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 125.00% to Rs 142.20 crore

Net profit of Lehar Footwears rose 205.46% to Rs 7.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 125.00% to Rs 142.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 63.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.142.2063.208.919.3211.104.329.723.167.272.38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News