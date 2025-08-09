Lemon Tree Hotels consolidated net profit rises 93.49% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.82% to Rs 315.77 crore

Net profit of Lemon Tree Hotels rose 93.49% to Rs 38.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 19.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 17.82% to Rs 315.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 268.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.315.77268.0244.3742.9397.0763.7862.8629.2138.3319.81

