Captain Polyplast consolidated net profit rises 34.38% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Captain Polyplast rose 34.38% to Rs 4.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7.47% to Rs 69.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 64.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.69.7464.8910.479.316.104.745.514.154.303.20

