Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels reports consolidated net profit of Rs 13.41 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.20% to Rs 154.25 crore

Net profit of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels reported to Rs 13.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 14.20% to Rs 154.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 135.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.154.25135.0729.4329.0441.1838.2623.1424.6013.41-1.90

Powered by Capital Market - Live News