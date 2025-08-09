Gloster reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.00 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 124.89% to Rs 305.63 crore

Net profit of Gloster reported to Rs 3.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 8.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 124.89% to Rs 305.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 135.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.305.63135.909.834.3619.524.255.27-7.493.00-8.45

