Ramco Systems reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.94 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.77% to Rs 161.32 crore

Net profit of Ramco Systems reported to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 19.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 17.77% to Rs 161.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 136.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.161.32136.9818.012.5131.503.299.25-18.250.94-19.65

