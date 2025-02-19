Lemon Tree Hotels gains on inking new property in Madhya Pradesh

Lemon Tree Hotels added 1.81% to Rs 126.35 after the company said that it has signed a license agreement viz Red Fox Lemon Tree Hotels, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

The said property will be managed by Carnation Hotels, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lemon Tree Hotels, and is expected to begin operations in FY 2027.

Red Fox by Lemon Tree Hotels, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, will feature 46 well-appointed rooms, a restaurant, a meeting room, a bar, and other public areas. The hotel is conveniently located approximately 17 km from Raja Bhoj Airport and 6 km from Bhopal Railway Station. It is also well connected by road, offering easy access for both public and private transportation.

Vilas Pawar, CEO, Managed & Franchise Business, Lemon Tree Hotels, said, We are thrilled to announce our latest signing, which will further expand our presence in Madhya Pradesh. This opening will be in addition to our four operational and three upcoming hotels in the state. This signing is a testament to our commitment to providing exceptional hospitality and unforgettable experiences in one of Indias most vibrant destinations.

Lemon Tree Hotels its principal activities are to carry out the business of developing, owning, acquiring, operating, managing, renovating, and promoting hotels, motels, resorts, restaurants, etc. under the brand names Lemon Tree Hotel, Lemon Tree Premier, Red Fox Hotel, Aurika, Keys Select, Keys Prima, and Keys Lite.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 76.53% to Rs 62.49 crore on 22.4% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 355.18 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

