Lemon Tree Hotels gains on inking new property in Maharashtra

Lemon Tree Hotels added 1.48% to Rs 167.60 after the company announced that it has signed a license agreement viz. Lemon Tree Hotel, Pench, Maharashtra.

The property shall be managed by the companys wholly owned subsidiary, Carnation Hotels.

Lemon Tree Resort, Pench, Maharashtra, will feature 60 well-appointed rooms, a restaurant, a banquet, a swimming pool, a spa, and other recreational facilities.

Vilas Pawar, CEO of managed & franchised business Lemon Tree Hotels, commented, We are delighted to further enhance our wildlife portfolio, where we already have five existing properties. This resort will further expand our presence in Maharashtra, where we currently operate 14 hotels and have 10 more upcoming ones.

Lemon Tree Hotels (LTHL) is one of the largest hotel chains in India and owns/leases/operates/franchises hotels across the upscale, upper-midscale, midscale, and economy segments. The group offers seven brands to meet guests needs across all levels, viz., Aurika Hotels & Resorts, Lemon Tree Premier, Lemon Tree Hotels, Red Fox Hotels by Lemon Tree Hotels, Keys Prima by Lemon Tree Hotels, Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels, and Keys Lite by Lemon Tree Hotels. The company reported a 93.49% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 38.33 crore, while revenue from operations rose 17.82% to Rs 315.77 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.