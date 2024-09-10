Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lemon Tree Hotels inks new property in Nashik

Lemon Tree Hotels inks new property in Nashik

Image
Last Updated : Sep 10 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Lemon Tree Hotels announced that it has signed a license agreement viz Lemon Tree Hotel, Nashik, Maharashtra.

The property, which shall be managed by Carnation Hotels Private, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lemon Tree Hotels, is expected to open in FY 2026.

Lemon Tree Hotel, Nashik will feature 57 well-appointed rooms, a restaurant, a bar, a banquet hall, a meeting room, a swimming pool and a spa.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Vilas Pawar, CEO- Managed & Franchise Business, Lemon Tree Hotels commented, We are delighted to announce the expansion of our portfolio in Maharashtra, the economic powerhouse of the country. Nashik is a hotspot of vineyard tourism and this is our second opening in the city. This property will be in addition to our twelve existing and one upcoming hotel in the state.

Lemon Tree Hotels its principal activities are to carry out the business of developing, owning, acquiring, operating, managing, renovating, and promoting hotels, motels, resorts, restaurants, etc. under the brand name of Lemon Tree Hotel, Lemon Tree Premier, Red Fox Hotel, Aurika, Keys Select, Keys Prima and Keys Lite.

The company reported a 15.55% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 19.81 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared to Rs 23.46 crore posted in Q1 FY24. However, revenue from operations jumped 19.52% year on year (YoY) to Rs 268.02 crore in Q1 FY25.

The counter fell 0.42% to settled at Rs 129.35 on Monday, 9 September 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news: Maharashtra BJP chief's son flees after his Audi hits several vehicles in Nagpur

Assured Guterres of India's commitment to multilateralism: UN Ambassador

Stock Market LIVE updates: GIFT Nifty signals higher open for Sensex, Nifty; Asian markets mixed

Israeli missile strike on Gaza kills and wounds dozens, say authorities

James Earl Jones, acclaimed actor and voice of Darth Vader, dies at 93

First Published: Sep 10 2024 | 8:47 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story