Greaves Electric Mobility's 2W models qualify for Govt.'s EMPS Scheme

Greaves Electric Mobility (GEMPL), the e-mobility business of Greaves Cotton, announced that the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) has approved the registration of its two-wheeler modelsNexus, Primus, Magnus, and Zealunder the EMPS Scheme, making the company eligible for the Government of India's EV demand incentive scheme.

GEMPL's three-wheeler business through its subsidiary is already eligible for demand incentives under the EMPS Scheme. With the latest approval, all eligible two-wheeler models are now included, positioning the company to further drive accessible and sustainable mobility across India.

