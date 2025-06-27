Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lemon Tree Hotels inks new property in Nashik under Lemon Tree Suites brand

Lemon Tree Hotels inks new property in Nashik under Lemon Tree Suites brand

Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 7:07 PM IST
Lemon Tree Hotels has announced the signing of a new property, Lemon Tree Suites, Nashik, expanding its presence in Maharashtra.

The hotel will be managed by Carnation Hotels, the companys wholly-owned subsidiary.

The upcoming property will feature 135 well-appointed suites and a range of amenities including a restaurant, lounge, banquet hall, meeting room, swimming pool, fitness center, spa, and other public areas. Strategically located, the hotel is approximately 27 km from Nashik International Airport and 12 km from Nashik Railway Station, with convenient access via public and private road transport.

Vilas Pawar, CEO of Managed & Franchise Business, Lemon Tree Hotels commented, "We are delighted to expand our footprint in Maharashtra. The launch of this new property not only reinforces our presence in Maharashtra, where we already operate 14 hotels and have six more in the pipeline, but also aligns with our broader strategy for sustained growth across key markets."

Lemon Tree Hotels (LTHL) is one of the largest hotel chains in India and owns/leases/operates/franchises hotels across the upscale, upper-midscale, midscale, and economy segments. The group offers seven brands to meet guests needs across all levels, viz. Aurika Hotels & Resorts, Lemon Tree Premier, Lemon Tree Hotels, Red Fox Hotels by Lemon Tree Hotels, Keys Prima by Lemon Tree Hotels, Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels, and Keys Lite by Lemon Tree Hotels.

The company reported a 26.37% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 84.64 crore, while revenue from operations rose 15.64% to Rs 378.51 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

The counter rose 0.18% to Rs 138.40 on the BSE.

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 2:53 PM IST

